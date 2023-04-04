Extension: A sweet treat with little sugar By Patty Bowers NC Cooperative Extension Julian Eure Author email Apr 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Looking for a sweet treat without loads of added sugar? Try out this tasty cinnamon apple crisp!Makes 6 servingsServing size: ½ cupIngredients for filling• 4 cups peeled, thinly sliced apples (3-4 medium)• ¼ cup water• 3 tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar• 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour• ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon• Non-stick cooking sprayIngredients for topping• 1 cup quick cooking oats• 3 tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar• 3 tablespoons butter, melted• ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamonDirections1. Heat oven to 350°F.2. Spray 8-inch square glass baking dish with cooking spray.3. For filling, combine fruit and water in large bowl.4. Combine sugar, flour, and cinnamon; add to fruit; stir until fruit is evenly coated.5. Spoon into baking dish.6. For topping, combine all ingredients in medium bowl; mix well until oats are moistened.7. Sprinkle evenly over fruit.8. Bake 30-35 minutes or until fruit is tender.Nutrition Information Per Serving: 70 calories, total fat 3.5g, saturated fat 3.5g, protein 0g, total carbohydrates 18g, dietary fiber 2g, sodium 0 mg.Patty Bowers is an Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program assistant with the Chowan Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Gastronomy Industry Kitchen Tools Restaurant Industry The Economy Fruit Growing Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Spring 2023 Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Progress Edition - 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Articles'Why is it taking so long?': Residents confront SAGA over hotel rehabEnder’s Game: Book Review…Community meeting slated for Hotel HintonE-Chowan foundation raises $4.5K at Mardi Gras bonfireWild turkey season opens in North Carolina on April 1Out and AboutAlbemarle Neighbor: Swain hoping to have impact as Perquimans CTE directorBusy week: Edenton welcomed three new biz March 10-14State green lights Timbermill WindChowan senior meals ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.