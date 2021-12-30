Do you enjoy cooking, eating, local food work or just simply – food?
If you answered yes to any of these, join the Extension Master Food Volunteer program now. The 2022 application for the EMFV program is now open to Chowan County citizens.
The application deadline is Jan. 31, but sign up early because spots are limited.
Training will begin Feb. 7, with a list of all class dates and information listed below.
This year’s training will have some online and some in-person classes. Times and locations for In-person TBA.
Training Dates:
Feb. 7: EMFV Program Overview (In-Person)
Feb. 10: History of Extension (Online)
Feb. 14: Teaching Strategies/Diversity (Online)
Feb. 17: Programs That Work (Online)
Feb. 21: Changing Health Behaviors (Online)
Feb. 24: Food Safety (Online)
Feb. 28: Cooking Skills (In-person)
March 3: Nutrition 101(Online)
March 7: Cooking Demo (In-person)
March 10: Food Systems & Local Foods Eval./ Graduation (In-person)
The EMFV program, similar to the highly recognized Extension Master Gardener℠ Volunteer (EMGV) program, is designed to provide volunteers the opportunity to support Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) agents with food-related programming. Volunteers with the EMFV program will receive a core curriculum of 30 hours of training and will then shadow the FCS agent for 30 hours during their first year.
Volunteers will be able to provide support to the FCS agent’s food-related programming, including assisting with cooking, nutrition education, and food safety classes, and conducting food demonstrations in the community. The cost of the program is $50 (Scholarship provided this year).
To apply for the 2022 class go to https://chowan.ces.ncsu.edu/ or contact one of the following:
Mary Morris: mary_morris@ncsu.edu, 252-482-6585
Ellen Owens: ellen_owens@ncsu.edu, 252-338-3954
Olivia Patchel: olivia_patchel@ncsu.edu, 252-232-2261