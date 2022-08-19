Scholarship recipient

Contributed Photo Pictured is Colby Brown (middle), Master Gardener Volunteers Veronica Martin (left) and Linda Kruegel (right).

 Thadd White/Group Editor

The Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County Extension Master Gardeners recently recognized Colby Jackson Brown as the winner of the 2022 Katherine G. Shook Master Gardener Scholarship award.

The award, which was established in 2015, supports area students pursuing advanced studies in the area of agriculture, horticulture or natural resources. It is renewable for up to four years.

Katy Shook is an Area Horticulture Agent.