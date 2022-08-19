Extension Notes with Katy Shook Extension Master Gardeners announce scholarship winner... Katy Shook Columnist Aug 19, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 KatyShook Contributed Photo Pictured is Colby Brown (middle), Master Gardener Volunteers Veronica Martin (left) and Linda Kruegel (right). Thadd White/Group Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County Extension Master Gardeners recently recognized Colby Jackson Brown as the winner of the 2022 Katherine G. Shook Master Gardener Scholarship award.The award, which was established in 2015, supports area students pursuing advanced studies in the area of agriculture, horticulture or natural resources. It is renewable for up to four years.Colby is a recent graduate of Perquimans County High School in Hertford. He is attending North Carolina State University in the fall to study Horticultural Science.Funds for the scholarship are supported through donations, the annual Spring Garden Show, and seasonal bulb sales. Katy Shook is an Area Horticulture Agent. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesJWF officially opens in EdentonSchool board adopts discipline policy, Kirby and Basnight objectKickoff for Kadesh restoration heldCupola House receives a makeoverFour Corners opens in TynerLitter is becoming an increasing problemEdenton man drowns after altercationSenate candidate visits Chowan CountyTown board backs renaming proposalRace develops for third school board seat Images