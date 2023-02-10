Each year, the Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County Extension Master Gardeners award a $1,000 scholarship to an area student pursuing advanced studies in the areas of agriculture, horticulture and/or natural resources.

Since 2015, eleven students have received the award. Funds for the annual scholarship are raised through donations and proceeds from an annual Spring Garden Show. The event, hosted by the Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County Master Gardeners, attracts over 500 visitors to the Perquimans County Recreation Center.

Katy Shook is an Area Horticulture Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.