Each year, the Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County Extension Master Gardeners award a $1,000 scholarship to an area student pursuing advanced studies in the areas of agriculture, horticulture and/or natural resources.
Since 2015, eleven students have received the award. Funds for the annual scholarship are raised through donations and proceeds from an annual Spring Garden Show. The event, hosted by the Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County Master Gardeners, attracts over 500 visitors to the Perquimans County Recreation Center.
In 2022, the scholarship winner was Colby Brown — a resident of Perquimans County and a student of Perquimans County High School. Colby is currently pursuing a degree in Horticultural Science from North Carolina State University.
“The main focus of our Master Gardener program is to enhance public education in consumer horticulture,” says Nancy Dougherty, Master Gardener and scholarship committee chair. “As a natural extension of our program, we now offer a scholarship.”
According to Katy Shook, Master Gardener program coordinator, North Carolina’s Green Industry is the fastest growing segment of agriculture in North Carolina. It is a diverse and vibrant industry that has a significant impact on the economy of our state.
“Our volunteers continue to recognize and prioritize local students who have the ability to make a positive impact in the industry and their local community,” she said. “I am proud of their commitment, and encourage residents to support the endeavor by visiting this year’s Spring Garden Show on Saturday, April 29th at the Perquimans County Recreation Center in Hertford.”
“Our scholarship committee is looking forward to working with you,” says Dougherty. “We hope you will help distribute information about the award and encourage qualified applicants to apply.”
To be eligible for the award, students must reside in Chowan, Gates or Perquimans counties; attend an accredited public, private or parochial school or enrolled in a state approved home school; and ensure acceptance to or enrollment in a two-year or four-year accredited college program in a qualifying field of study. Additional criteria, documentation and a complete application are required.
For more information about the Katherine G Shook Master Gardener Scholarship, students should contact their local guidance counselor or call (252) 482-6585. Information is also available online at go.ncsu.edu/gita.
Katy Shook is an Area Horticulture Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.