The Harry Potter book series has been with us now for nearly 25 years. That’s quite the fact to comprehend.
Many of the children who grew up in the Harry Potter era are now actual grown-ups.
We’ve realized this at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library so part of our Harry Potter Extravaganza!3 will be for a slightly older age group.
On Friday, March 25 starting at 5 p.m., the Arts & Culture District of Downtown Edenton will be filled with magical happenings. The Cupola House (Shrieking Shack) will be hosting the Minister of Magic to wow you with close-up magic.
The Chowan Arts Council is hosting cocktails and magical art through Pictionary.
Will your portraits stay in their pictures or will they go elsewhere?
The Edenton Bay Trading Company is holding a special Harry Potter Trivia Night starting at 7 p.m.
And Miss D and the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library have created the most devious Harry Potter Escape Room ever.
The Escape Room starts at 5:15 p.m. in the library and will also be repeated at 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. – we hope! We may have some folks stuck in the room for the entire night….
Dress up – have fun.
Enjoy this fun part of our 101st Anniversary! We are so excited to host this wonderful community-wide event.
New Books
Young Adult
Blackout – Dhonielle Clayton et al
Adult Fiction
Even As We Breath = Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle
The Last Ballad – Wiley Cash
The Paris Apartment – Lucy Foley
Large Print
The Burning – Jonathan & Jesse Kellerman
Audio Books
Cloud Cuckoo Land – Anthony Doeer
Non Fiction
The Betrayal of Anne Frank – Rosemary Sullivan
Pauli Murray – Troy Saxby
Soul City – Thomas Healy
DVD
Yellowstone – Season 3
Jennifer Finlay is the librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton.