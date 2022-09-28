The leaves are changing, pumpkins are ready to pick and the weather has gone from hot to nearly cool.

Fall has arrived and this past weekend’s Celebrating ‘Sound” Waterways event by the Chowan Edenton Environmental Group had perfect seasonal weather. With a cool breeze and sunny skies, we were honored to help host this wonderful event, during which we learned about the importance of our local waterways while having fun with musical performances, art exhibitions, food trucks, speakers and other fun activities.

Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.