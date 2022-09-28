...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 7 to 10 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The leaves are changing, pumpkins are ready to pick and the weather has gone from hot to nearly cool.
Fall has arrived and this past weekend’s Celebrating ‘Sound” Waterways event by the Chowan Edenton Environmental Group had perfect seasonal weather. With a cool breeze and sunny skies, we were honored to help host this wonderful event, during which we learned about the importance of our local waterways while having fun with musical performances, art exhibitions, food trucks, speakers and other fun activities.
Thank you to everyone involved, and the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is looking forward to next year’s event.
Looking to catch up with our “Armchair Traveler” series? Check out our YouTube channel to see recordings of the presentations. Don’t forget to join us on Monday evenings to learn more about the history, ecology and importance of the Albemarle Sound region.
As we enjoy this cool weather and prepare for the events of the autumnal season, including the Chowan County Fair, Halloween, and, of course, Thanksgiving, it’s time to crack open a good book while enjoying the evening twilight. At the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, we have a ton of new books ready to be read. Check out some of our latest releases below.
Have a great weekend, and we hope to see you at the library.
Adult Fiction:
“Blow Back,” Brendan DuBois and James Patterson
“Oath of Loyalty,” by Kyle Mills
“Romeo and Juliet of the Projects,” by Krystal Jennel Armstead
“Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin
“Tori and Jance: Trapped in His Love,” by Na’cole
“Trap Queen,” by Christine N. Davis
“Wrong Place, Wrong Time,” by Gillian McAllister
Non-Fiction:
“An Immense World,” by Ed Yong
“Guinness World Records 2023,” by Guinness World Records
“Robert E. Lee and Me,” by Ty Seidule
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction:
“The Weight of Blood,” by Tiffany D. Jackson
Juvenile Fiction:
“The Baby-Sitters Club: Jessi’s Secret Language,” by Ann M. Martin and Chan Chau
“The Last Kids on Earth and the Forbidden Fortress,” by Max Brallier
“Pokémon Adventures XY: Volume 3,” by Hidenori Kusaka
“The Puppy Place: Bingo,” by Ellen Miles
“Unicorn Diaries: The Missing Magic,” by Rebecca Elliot
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
“Who Is Stacey Abrams?” by Shelia P. Moses
“Who Was Georgia O’Keeffe?” by Sarah Fabiny
Juvenile Easy Fiction:
“As Cool As It Gets,” by Jory John and Pete Oswald
“The Crayons Trick or Treat,” by Drew Daywalt and Oliver Jeffers
“If You Believe In Me,” by Rosemary Wells
“Pete the Cat Plays Hide-and-Seek,” by Kimberly and James Dean
Step Readers:
“A Backyard Pet,” by Doreen Cronin
Large Print:
“The 6:20 Man,” by David Baldacci
“The Amish Matchmaking Dilemma,” by Patricia Johns
“Armored,” by Mark Greaney
“The Best Is Yet to Come,” by Debbie Macomber
“The Cowgirl’s Redemption,” by Mindy Obenhaus
“Diana, William, and Harry,” by James Patterson and Chris Mooney
“Fairy Tale,” by Stephen King
“The Homewreckers,” by Mary Kay Andrews
“James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life,” by James Patterson
“Overkill,” by Sandra Brown
“A Reason to Stay,” by Deb Kastner“Sparring Partners,” by John Grisham
“Trusting Her Amish Heart,” by Cathy Liggett
Spanish/Español:
“El Cuento Clasico de Pedrito, el Conejo Travieso,” por Beatrix Potter
Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.