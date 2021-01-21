Question: Do I need to prune?
Answer: Maybe. If you are otherwise happy with the health and performance of your plant, you do not have to prune. Annually, gardeners can remove these types of branches from trees and shrubs: crowded, crossing/rubbing branches, broken, dead, diseased branches, and water-sprouts growing in the crown and at the base of the tree.
Q: When is the best time to prune?
Prune when it’s most convenient for you. Pruning in January and February is best for plant health. To avoid removing the blooms on spring blooming plants, wait until after the plant is finished blooming. Younger trees and shrubs recover better from heavy pruning and are easier to reach at a young age. Don’t delay pruning trees that may be a hazard.
Q: Can I control the size of my plant with pruning?
A: No. Pruning is a temporary management of plant growth. You cannot permanently reduce the size of a plant with pruning. Topping is not recommended for this reason; plants will quickly regrow to their predetermined height. If a plant is too large for the space in which it’s growing, consider removing and replacing with a more appropriately sized plant.
Q: How do I permanently remove a branch?
A: Make sure to remove the branch at the “collar.” The collar is a natural pinch-point at the base of most all woody stems. When cuts are made along the collar, plants seal off growth and will not resprout. In addition, don’t go farther in past the collar as this will cause permanent damage to the trunk.
Q: How should I cut shrubs?
A: Pruning shrubs is usually for the purpose of rejuvenation. Make cuts along the stem where you want the plant to respond. Try to avoid removing more than 50% of a shrub’s growth in a year.
For more information about pruning ornamental trees and shrubs, contact the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at 252-482-6585. An online training is available at go.ncsu.edu/gita.