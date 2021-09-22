The Friends are doing a great job with the Armchair Traveler Series.
Over 50 people participated in person for the first in the series. It’s very exciting to have people enjoying the library again.
The next chapter in the series is very local.
The 1733 Moseley Map is a treasure of the colonial history of North Carolina. A very rare copy was found in the Wessington House while Miss Anne was going through her attic. ECU Special Collections librarians Jennifer Daugherty and Larry Houston will give us an update on the conservation and restoration of this amazing item. The Friends have been proud sponsors of this preservation.
This Armchair Traveler event will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. The Friends of the Library and our presenters again request that attendees wear masks while attending the event.
This leads me to a strange phone call that we received at the library.
A filmmaker from Spain is working on a project about Francois Cabarrus – a relative of famous colonial Edentonian Stephen Cabarrus.
The filmmaker is seeking any correspondence between the two Cabarrus relatives that may be hiding in other attics in Chowan County.
As we have learned from the Moseley Map, we don’t know what other treasures may be in our county so please look around. I’d love to see the name Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in film credits some day.
New Books
Picture Books
A Halloween Scare in North Carolina – Eric James & Marina Le Ray
Children’s
Non Fiction
Bad Sister – Cherise Mericle Harper & Rory Lucey
Guinness World Records 2022
Fiction
The Burning – Jonathan & Jesse Kellerman
Dark Roads – Chevy Stevens
Non Fiction
The Guns of John Moses Browning – Nathan Gorenstein
Jennifer Finlay is the librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.