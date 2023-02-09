At the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, love is in the air! Between programming, displays and new items in our collection, this month is about encouraging you to love whatever interests you.

We have multiple new displays, including “Blind Date With a Book!” Each book is a staff pick and individually wrapped so you can have a “Blind Date” with your next favorite story.

Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Library.