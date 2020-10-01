Editor’s note: A portion of this article was recently published in the U.S. Wildlife and Fishery Service newsletter. Edenton National Fish Hatchery on West Queen Street reopened fishing access along Pembroke Creek during operating hours. For information, visit https://www.fws.gov/edenton/ .
On Wednesday, July 29th, 2020, a 98 DEGREE day, it was Becky’s and my golden privilege to amuse and entertain our four grandchildren, ages 7, 8, 9 and 10. The children and I strung, hooked, and corked six bamboo, 10-foot cane fishing poles (like Opie carried on The Andy Griffith Show). Together we cut and crafted these fishing poles from standing green stock gathered at the A. J. Smith and Sons, Turkey Neck Farm on Paradise Road. The massive half acre of bamboo is growing so rapidly, that the owner says come get all you want. It ranges from one inch in diameter and 14 feet tall, to a mighty 2 inches in diameter and 40 feet tall. Lots of possibilities!!!
The six of us, Becky – Mike – Nakayla – Jay – Leela – and Nolan, went down to Pembroke Creek which empties out into Edenton Bay beside the restored Roanoke River Lighthouse on Edenton’s waterfront park. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has a SHADED scenic overlook platform from which we fished. The Service calls this “their newly expanded fishing access at Edenton National Fish Hatchery (NC).”
From Westover General Store, Doug Baird had sold me two “tin cans” of earthworms. With children’s excitement building, I double-baited 5 of the 6 hooks, set the depth of the yellow cork at about 36 inches, and dropped them 5 feet down into the tea-colored slow moving Pembroke Creek. Each of the four kids immediately caught their first of many, 1½ pound blue catfish. All four had fish “on” at the same time and scared to death of the “frisky” flailing flopping fish frantically flying (tongue twister) haphazardly through the air, landing on each other, and flopping onto the deck (Think about three nasty spikes per catfish). Jay was fishing in the more open part of the water, and the other three were fishing next to bushes growing out of the water’s edge. Jay caught about five bream and yellowbellies plus his share of catfish. I honestly could not keep the hooks baited because of so many fish coming over the rail.
Either the fish were too big, or the boys too impatient, or the poles too puny. Both boys somehow broke their fishing poles and Nolan resorted to “hand lining” the fish up over the rails. I cut off the broken sections, retied the “spider wire” braided line that Brent Layton had given me, to the broken pole, and they were back in business. In the meantime both Leela and Nakayla were catching bigger catfish. Nakayla caught one so big that it broke her hook (The big one that got away). Leela patiently waited for her hook to be re-baited, yelling “I caught another one!” within seconds. About that time, Becky’s unmanned fishing pole No. 5, which had been propped up along the rail was yanked from the deck, and last seen bobbling along and being pulled southward toward the mouth of the creek. Gone!
During the hour long fishing frenzy, we had caught at least 30 fish. We kept most of them in a bucket, except some of the small ones. Just as the first “tin can” of worms gave out, so did the kids.
Next we went up the hill to a mound of Texas Gulf Phosphate Mine ore: small shells, coral, rocks and sharks’ teeth. Each of the kids found sharks’ teeth, but they were of little interest to Leela. She said, “I don’t do sharks.” The area was shaded and the kids had a lot of fun digging and exploring. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service provides a great service to our entire region of eastern North Carolina. They host fishing derbies with the Chowan Edenton Optimist Club. The biologists give guided tours of their facility. “Look and learn” exhibits are present throughout their facility. And they host a Disabled Veterans fishing event for 50 or more injured soldiers. They have big aquariums full of live fish. And an alligator. The uniformed staff and all the workers are great folks with a real interest in promoting their conservation agenda while patiently teaching children the value of respect for the resources so abundant in our area of the state.
Suddenly, all of them were hungry. Grandmother took them to get some lunch at Westover General Store, and Granddaddy went home to clean the fish. I cleaned (Cut my thumb on a gill plate) about 10 of the biggest, and returned the rest to nature beside my house along Beaver Dam Creek. I am sure the racoons, opossums and coyotes enjoyed their free meal that night. Peanut oil from Hal Burns and Paul Britton at Jimbo’s Jumbos got hot, and I battered and fried those fish filets. I took them down to the banks of the Chowan River at the mouth of Rocky Hock Creek where the kids were swimming, and “Jumping over Grandmother” off the end of the pier. As I left the house, one of my “good buddy” courthouse “clients” pulled up and blocked me at the Chamber’s Ferry intersection with Cowpen Neck Road. “My brother ain’t treatin’ me right. He’s mean! What can you do about it?”
With still hot fish and a big yellow bag of Lay’s Potato Chips, I got to the river and each kid came up and ate some of their fish they had caught that morning. What a feast. They returned to the dock and continued jumping into and onto the scorching hot black rubber inner tube that I had gotten from our friend Charlie Creighton at Colony Tire. I remember as kids, my brother and sister and I had tons of fun on inner tubes in the pool at the motel.
This was Wednesday, and seven-year-old Nolan told Pastor Chris Gravning at Macedonia Baptist Church during Family Fun Night, “My arms are tired. I caught at least a million fish today.”