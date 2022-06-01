Food cravings usually fall into two distinct camps: sweet or salty.
Some people go for that bag of salty, crunchy chips while others go for a handful of sweet, sugary candy.
And these cravings may be instilled at birth.
Medical research shows that these cravings are partly due to genetics. A recent study at the University of Maryland School of Medicine examined the role of genetics and the five taste profiles that I often refer to in classes and columns.
Sweet, bitter, salty, sour and umami are the flavors detected by sensors on your tongue which perceive how your food tastes.
Your family’s genetics along with your body mass index, metabolism and other physiological factors ]all play into your preference for sweet or salty, but please remember this shouldn’t be viewed as an excuse for poor eating habits.
If you know me, I have a terrible sweet tooth as they say. I keep a box of Trader Joe’s Cocoa Truffles for my daily dose of deep, rich and creamy chocolate in one bite.
And at a few dollars for 50 truffles they are a deal I can’t resist.
My friend, Cindy Gandee, recently served me a delightfully sweet treat. This date cake is an old family favorite as an afternoon snack or after-dinner dessert.
She had included this recipe in a church cookbook from the small town where her husband, Tom, was once a pastor. When she shared the recipe I saw how quickly and easily it came together and is perfect to satiate any sweet craving.
This week I have included Cindy’s recipe for Self-Frosted Date Cake.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and the Cotton Gin Inn Culinary opening soon in Downtown Edenton.