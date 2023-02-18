...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds, becoming northwest early this evening, 20
to 30 kt with occasional gusts up to 35 kt and very rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A foodie class for youth is offered at the Chowan County Cooperative Extension Service.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Chowan County 4-H and FCS started a new youth cooking series called Foodie Friends. This cooking class will be offered the first Tuesday of each month here at the Chowan Extension Office.
The class is open to youth ages 11-18 and is free of charge. To begin the first class, youth designed pizza boxes to introduce themselves to the group. Youth then learned how to make homemade dough, which they then turned into pizza.
While the pizzas were cooking, youth practiced their knife skills by chopping salad ingredients. To wrap up our first class together, the youth decorated Valentine’s cookies.
Each month this group will learn about food and kitchen safety while preparing delicious meals. We have a few seats left available in this class.
For more information, contact Camaryn Byrum at cibyrum@ncsu.edu or 252-482-6585.
Camaryn Byrum is a 4-H Youth Development with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service in Chowan County.