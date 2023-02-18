Emma - Enotes

A foodie class for youth is offered at the Chowan County Cooperative Extension Service.

 Contributed Photo

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Chowan County 4-H and FCS started a new youth cooking series called Foodie Friends. This cooking class will be offered the first Tuesday of each month here at the Chowan Extension Office.

The class is open to youth ages 11-18 and is free of charge. To begin the first class, youth designed pizza boxes to introduce themselves to the group. Youth then learned how to make homemade dough, which they then turned into pizza.

Camaryn Byrum is a 4-H Youth Development with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service in Chowan County.