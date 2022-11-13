Last time we said that some 3,500 years ago, God carried His people out of bondage in Egypt (Exodus 1–12). What should have been a 10-to-11-day journey on foot turned into a 40-year journey by foot.

While there are many lessons to learn from the Children of Israel’s wandering, one that we often overlook is: forward motion is not always progress.

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com