Holiday and Christmas traditions are perhaps a little more special this year. The pandemic has taken a toll on many of us physically, mentally, and economically, and we seek stability and familiar routines to help keep our sanity in this continuing madness.
Holiday shows, movies and songs are traditions I look forward to each year. I can’t quite get enthusiastic when Hallmark begins its Christmas movie parade in October, but I love a Charlie Brown Christmas. I had a hard time finding it this year and found out Apple TV bought the rights — the very commercialism the show scolds, but Apple did agree to allow a few air times on PBS this year so all could enjoy. I also love to start listening to old-fashioned Christmas carols after Thanksgiving, but my husband is beginning to pull out what little hair he has left over yet another Bing Crosby or Andy Williams tune.
There are so many wonderful holiday and Christmas traditions around the world that are celebrated. Decking the halls and trees with trimmings and lights, kissing under mistletoe, hanging stockings on the mantle, advent calendars, and recently Elf on the Shelf have become popular rituals. My kids always loved chocolate Advent calendars each year, and I sometimes still get them because who doesn’t love a sweet treat.
So many seasonal rituals revolve around sweets and food. Baking cookies and making candies, a yule log, a holiday ham, and even Grinches love a Christmas roast beast. I usually make a traditional English meal on Christmas of standing rib roast and Yorkshire pudding, but always begin the meal with french onion soup.
Soupe à l’oignon is a common rustic French soup dating back to the 1800s. It was a popular peasant food created when the cupboards were bare. But both King Louis XV and the Duke of Lorraine were fond of this hearty flavorful broth, particularly because its pungent flavor hid the aroma of heavy drinking and it was also known to be a cure for a hangover.
But today French onion soup has become staple restaurant fare and is even perhaps a little old school, but still a nostalgic favorite. Originally it was made with onions caramelized in butter with wine or even champagne, but has evolved to a rich soup laden with beef stock and topped with a crispy crouton and melting comte or gruyere cheese. This week, I have included my recipe for French Onion Soup.
Enjoy!