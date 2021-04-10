Horticulture at Home
Question: How do I control algae and moss growing in my yard?
Answer: If you have algae and moss growing in your yard, you probably don’t have a turf problem, you have a shade problem. Too much shade, along with compacted soils and heavy moisture tend to encourage the development of moss and algae. These same conditions discourage the growth of turf. To temporarily control algae and moss, homeowners can apply chemical products labeled for use in lawns . For more long term results, try improving the site conditions: encourage drainage; aerate soils; follow soil sample recommendations; and prune overgrowth. Because algae and moss are not responsible for the poor turf, they can also be left as a groundcover.
