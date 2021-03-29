Fresh pea soup

Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 leeks, thinly sliced
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 4 plus cups low sodium chicken stock
- 6 cups fresh peas, or frozen can be substituted
- ½ lemon, juiced
- ½ cup sour cream
- ¼ cup fresh basil, chopped
- ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
- ½ cup green onion, finely chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
PREPARATION
- In a large heavy pot over medium heat melt the butter and oil until foamy. Add the leeks and onion, and cook until translucent and tender. Add the chicken stock and increase the heat to high, and bring to a simmer. Add the peas and cook for a few minutes until the peas are tender. Add the basil and parsley and season with salt, and pepper to taste.
- With an immersion blender puree the soup until smooth. If too thick add more stock. Whisk in the sour cream, lemon juice, and green onion. Adjust to taste for seasoning. Serve hot with a dollop of sour cream and fresh parsley.