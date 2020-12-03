This is a quick column! First off: Many of you have received the annual Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library membership drive letter. I have been so heartened to see the level of support that is coming in. Thank you. As we all know – this has been one of the most difficult years any of us have faced. There are so many un-done things that we wanted to do this year.
And speaking of un-done things. The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will be celebrating its 100 year anniversary in 2021. We’re also going to be celebrating the 77th anniversary of the founding of the Brown-Carver Library in conjunction with our anniversary. We’re not quite sure what we’re doing yet or how we’re going to do it. But we’ll try anything and everything.
Juvenile Fiction
- The Bad Guys in the One?! – Aaron Blabey
- The Ickabog – J.K. Rowling
Young Adult
Fiction
- Moonflower Murders – Anthony Horowitz
- Tom Clancy: Shadow of the Dragon – Marc Cameron
- Truly, Madly Deeply – Karen Kingsbury
Books on CD
- The Book of Two Ways – Jodi Picoult
- The Coast to Coast Murders – James Patterson
- The Searcher – Tana French
- A Time for Mercy – John Grisham
- Large Print
- Marauder – Clive Cussler
- The Shepherd’s Wife – Angela Hunt
- Tantalizing Twenty-Seven: Fortune and Glory – Janet Evanovich
Non-Fiction
- Too Much and Never Enough – Mary Trump
DVDs
- The Watchmen