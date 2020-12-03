This is a quick column! First off: Many of you have received the annual Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library membership drive letter. I have been so heartened to see the level of support that is coming in. Thank you. As we all know – this has been one of the most difficult years any of us have faced. There are so many un-done things that we wanted to do this year.

And speaking of un-done things. The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will be celebrating its 100 year anniversary in 2021. We’re also going to be celebrating the 77th anniversary of the founding of the Brown-Carver Library in conjunction with our anniversary. We’re not quite sure what we’re doing yet or how we’re going to do it. But we’ll try anything and everything.

Juvenile Fiction

  • The Bad Guys in the One?! – Aaron Blabey
  • The Ickabog – J.K. Rowling

Young Adult

Fiction

  • Moonflower Murders – Anthony Horowitz
  • Tom Clancy: Shadow of the Dragon – Marc Cameron
  • Truly, Madly Deeply – Karen Kingsbury

Books on CD

  • The Book of Two Ways – Jodi Picoult
  • The Coast to Coast Murders – James Patterson
  • The Searcher – Tana French
  • A Time for Mercy – John Grisham
  • Large Print
  • Marauder – Clive Cussler
  • The Shepherd’s Wife – Angela Hunt
  • Tantalizing Twenty-Seven: Fortune and Glory – Janet Evanovich

Non-Fiction

  • Too Much and Never Enough – Mary Trump

DVDs

  • The Watchmen

Jennifer Finlay is Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library librarian.

