We do this by keeping our eyes on Jesus, the champion who initiates and perfects our faith. Because of the joy awaiting him, he endured the cross, disregarding its shame. Now he is seated in the place of honor beside God’s throne.
- Hebrews 12:2
Recently, watching TBN, a young woman was giving her testimony. At the end she said, “Jesus died a shameful death so I don’t have to live in shame.”
I have often thought about what horrible things Jesus went through during His trials and His crucifixion, but never thought of the shame. But as I thought about it, I realized that He endured shame every step of the way.
Then they began to spit in Jesus’ face and beat him with their fists. And some slapped him, jeering, “Prophesy to us, you Messiah! Who hit you that time?” (Matthew 26: 67-68) What humiliation to have someone spit in your face or slap you in the face. Jesus had both happen. They also beat Him with their fists and made fun of Him.
Then Pilate had Jesus taken and whipped. The soldiers twisted together a crown of thorns and put it on his head, and dressed him in a purple robe. Over and over they went up to him and said, “Greetings, king of the Jews!” And they slapped him in the face. (John 19:1-3) Mocking and ridicule He endured for you and me.
Crucifixion was the worst possible death man had devised and the Romans had it down perfectly. A person suffered greatly but they made sure it was the most humiliating thing that could happen to a person. The one crucified was nearly naked or naked and in the Jewish society, it was considered wrong to even show your ankles. The crucifixion took place by a public roadway so everyone entering or exiting the city could see your humiliation and your death.
And those who passed by blasphemed Him, wagging their heads and saying, “You who destroy the temple and build it in three days, save Yourself! If You are the Son of God, come down from the cross.”
Likewise the chief priests also, mocking with the scribes and elders, said, He saved others; Himself He cannot save. If He is the King of Israel, let Him now come down from the cross, and we will believe Him. He trusted in God; let Him deliver Him now if He will have Him; for He said, ‘I am the Son of God.” (Matthew 27: 39-43)
“All of us, like sheep, have strayed away. We have left God’s paths to follow our own. Yet the Lord laid on him the sins of us all.” (Isaiah 53:6)
The one who had never sinned, who had no darkness at all, had all the sins man had ever committed laid on Him. What absolute horror that must have been. What a heavy load on His heart.
Jesus did not have to endure all these things. So why did He? Hebrews said it was the joy that would come from what He was accomplishing. What was that joy Jesus kept His eye on as He endured all the pain and shame? It was so men might accept His sacrifice and be saved.
It was done out of pure love – love of the human race and love of His Father. It was so He might have all those the Father had given Him and so He might return to His Father in victory because He had accomplished all the Father gave Him to do.
We will never endure the amount of shame Jesus did but we may experience mockery or disdain for our belief in Him. We may have loved ones who turn away from us or other problems because we follow Jesus.
What do we do? We look to the joy set before us. One day we will be with the One who died for us. We will have joy forevermore. Our troubles here will then seem small. It will be worth whatever it takes to get there.
The apostles were arrested and beaten for preaching in the name of Jesus. The Bible tells us, “So they departed from the presence of the council, rejoicing that they were counted worthy to suffer shame for His name.” (Acts 5:41
When Peter and John had been threatened by the Sanhedrin, they returned to the believers and prayed, “Now, Lord, consider their threats and enable your servants to speak your word with great boldness.” (Acts 4:29)
Let us be like those apostles.
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com.