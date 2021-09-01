War and rumors of war; manufactured or natural disasters; personal battles of which only the individual is aware.
These are the signs of the times of today. Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, where ninety-nine percent of Afghans are Muslims with one common link: their religion, Islam. Most recently, more than a dozen of our brave military were massacred, and more than fifteen were injured in their duties of trying to evacuate Americans from that hostile soil.
In the early morning hours of August 21, a frontal system stalled over western middle Tennessee, dumping more than seventeen inches of rain in the area in less than twenty-four hours. Massive flooding ensued, leaving twenty-two dead and more than twenty unaccounted for.
The catastrophic flooding left behind physical devastation that will take many years and billions of dollars to overcome.
We read about murder/suicide accounts across our nation wherein multiple people are killed by acts of unruly behavior. In Salisbury, Christian Davis-Land was murdered by her husband, Paul Land, who then shot and killed himself. In Norwalk, Conn., Yimi Moncada killed his five-year-old daughter, four-year-old son, and himself with carbon monoxide. In Chatham County, sixty-six-year-old Larry Don Ray killed six relatives at multiple homes before shooting himself in the head.
Murder, chaos, confusion in the larger cities are hardly noticeable headlines anymore. We have come to expect this and are hardened to it. That news is almost like an aside, like “that also happened.”
Who knows the terrors and horrors that loom behind closed doors of any home cross country. Children and adults alike are at risk for violence and potential death. Is this a new finding? No!
From the beginning of time, the penchant for mayhem has been present. That brings me to this thought: how do we, as Christians, move forward from day to day without simply giving up and giving in?
Firstly, we must be able to apply the Bible to all of life. We can’t just go through life with our guns locked and loaded, ready to react to an uncomfortable situation. We have other weapons at our fingertips. Although much complacency and apathy surround us, we must not lose sight that we are still a Christian nation, filled with Christian values and mores.
For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war in the flesh.
“For though we walk (live) in the flesh, we are not carrying on our warfare according to the flesh and using mere human weapons. For the weapons of our warfare are not physical [weapons of flesh and blood], but they are mighty before God for the overthrow and destruction of strongholds.” 2 Corinthians 10:3-4 AMP.
As Christians, our lives are in constant warfare with Satan and his principalities. The world is filled with lusts, corruption and evil. We have learned to use spiritual weapons that are available to us constantly.
First and foremost, we have the power of prayer. Yet, how often have you been at a loss for words to pray? Not to fear for the Spirit intercedes for us; He knows the deepest feelings of our hearts, and He will never leave us to fend for ourselves in this dark world.
“Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness; And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace; Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked. And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God: Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints.” Ephesians 6:13-18 KJV.
“…the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.” ]] So we have the power of God’s Word in which He arms us with the sword of the Spirit. What a powerful weapon against the forces of evil! That builds our faith and trust in God and guards our hearts, focusing our minds back on Him. Don’t be misled into thinking the enemy doesn’t know God’s Word as well and will try to bring deception and confusion to our hearts (think Eve in the Garden of Eden). Light is always greater than darkness; thus, when we are filled with God’s Word, we know fact (truth) from fantasy (lies).
“For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.” Hebrews 4:12 KJV.
As I said earlier, we are never left alone to our own devices. If we are receptive vessels, God fills us with strength, wisdom, and discernment to stay strong in the battle through His own Spirit. He is present - fresh, every day empowering us in ways only He can offer.
Just as Christ is God’s power and wisdom, so is our weapon, the power of Jesus. Read Paul’s first letter to the Corinthians, Chapter 1, Verse 18, KJV. “For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness, but unto us which are saved it is the power of God.”
Another version says it like this. “For the word of the cross is folly to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved, it is the power of God.”
Remember, no demon or darkness can separate us from God. Only our own carnal behavior can do that. Pray unceasingly, read His Word and practice agape love.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.