After a beautiful sunny week with little humidity the summer solstice brought in the new season on a gust of hot wind. But keeping cool when the temperature rises isn’t hard with a nice frozen treat, and ice cream is the most popular summer dessert in the US.
The average American consumes around 25 pounds of ice cream a year and I’ll bet my husband triples that! A trip to the Soda Shoppe, Blount’s, the Freeze, or Dairy Queen is indeed a special treat. Edenton Farmer’s Market also carries Simply Natural Creamery ice cream from their family-owned dairy farm and creamery in Ayden. And of course there’s an array of Tillamook, Häagen-Dazs and Ben & Jerry’s at Food Lion. There is also Talenti Gelato, but it’s nothing like creamy, fresh gelato.
I miss my favorite red velvet cake gelato from Beardcat’s on Sullivan’s Island in Charleston. Gelato is the similar to ice cream but has less fat and is made with whole milk and sometimes a small amount of cream, while the ratio of cream is much higher in ice cream. And with that higher fat content ice cream also has more calories than gelato. Gelato is also churned much slower and is denser than ice cream because less air is created in the churning process. Although denser, Gelato is creamier because it is served 10 to 15 degrees warmer than ice cream. Sicilian gelato uses cornstarch instead of egg yolks as a thickening agent. I have also seen recipes using liquid pectin. The denser consistency of gelato also creates more intense flavor.
One of my favorite gelato flavors is stracciatella which roughly translates to “tattered” in English referring to little bits of chocolate scattered throughout the creamy vanilla gelato. It resembles chocolate chip ice cream, but it isn’t made with chips but instead ribbons of melted chocolate and slivers of chocolate bits that harden when frozen.
This week I have included my recipe for Stracciatella Gelato.
Enjoy!