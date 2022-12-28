What does the Bible say about the police? What should a Christian’s view on law enforcement be? The Bible does not address police officers or law enforcement directly. However, it includes many scriptures supporting laws, justice and living righteously.

Matthew 5:9 ERV, “Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.”

Keith Throckmorton is retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He’s a resident of Perquimans County.