...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO
MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon Sunday to midnight EST Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Some 700 years before the birth of Jesus, the prophet Isaiah wrote: in that wonderful day, you will sing: “Thank the Lord!” you will tell the nations what God has done, and they will see how mighty He is. Sing to the Lord because He has done wonderful things. Make known God’s praise around the world (Isaiah 12:4-5).
The prophetic books have different references to the Day of The Lord. Still, in these verses from Isaiah’s work, we understand that ‘wonderful day’ would begin with the birth of Christ and continues to this day. We are living in that wonderful day.
Hundreds of years before Christ’s birth, Isaiah foretold: “For to us a child is born, to us, The Son is given. The government will be on His shoulders. He will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace” (Isaiah 9:6).
When the angel spoke to Joseph and announced the upcoming birth of Jesus, the angel alluded to Isaiah’s prophecy: The virgin will conceive, give birth to a son, and call Him Immanuel which means God with us (Matthew 1:23).
“God with us” is Jesus’ identity. Jesus was God coming in the flesh to dwell with humanity. Because our God put on flesh, He can identify with our human frailty. We should give thanks that God can identify with us in every way.
Isaiah continues to say thank God, praise His Name. Our charge by the prophet is to thank and praise God: we are created for thanksgiving. Give thanks. The New Testament takes it further: give thanks in everything; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus (1 Thessalonians 5:18). Because of ‘the great day,’ because Jesus has come, we can give thanks.
The prophet continues to say: tell the nations what God has done. Jesus said in Mark 16:15: go into all the world and preach the Good News to everyone. Give thanks that God has chosen to use you in this way. God does not need us, but because He loves us (John 3:16) and chooses us (John 15:16), He allows us to be a part of His great plan for humanity. We have the privilege to tell about the great day Jesus saved us and explain that salvation is for all people.
Finally, Isaiah charges us to sing to the Lord because He has done wonderful things. Make known God’s praise all over the world. Here is what we are to make known all over the world:
1. God loves the world so much that He gave His only begotten Son so that everyone who believes in Jesus will not perish but have eternal life (John 3:16). Give thanks.
2. The death and resurrection of Jesus restored our friendship with God while we were still God’s enemies (Romans 5:10). Give thanks.
3. God saved you by His grace when you believed. You cannot take credit for this; it is a gift from God (Ephesians 2:8). Give thanks.
May we take all that God has done for us in Christ Jesus seriously. May we take the charge seriously to spread His good news to all the world and take His Truth to everyone. May we understand our privilege and give thanks.