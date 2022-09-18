Do you find yourself worrying? In Matthew chapter six, Jesus puts a prohibition on worrying. Jesus reminds us not to worry.
Jesus uses the word, or a derivative of the word ‘worry,’ four times as He speaks. Jesus warns not to worry about everyday life needs. Jesus assures that God will meet our daily needs, but Jesus also puts a condition on God’s meeting our needs.
Jesus declares for us to seek the Kingdom of God above all else and live righteously, and then God will give us everything we need (Matthew 6:33).
Worrying is a sin. God hates when you worry because ultimately, you are saying, ‘God is not enough.’ God is more than enough.
Who gives you the air you breathe? Who put life in your body? Who gave His very best for you at Calvary? God has already met your every need in Christ Jesus, thus, stop worrying and start receiving His abundant provision.
Jesus says if one seeks God’s Kingdom first and foremost and lives righteously, God will give that one everything they need. We lose valuable time in worry, and Jesus knows this.
Think about all the time wasted worrying about things that never happened. Imagine if we had spent that time seeking God’s Kingdom; how might life be different?
For starters, your faith in God and His provision would be much more profound.
What does it mean to seek God’s Kingdom? Paul states that the Kingdom of God is righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Spirit (Romans 14:17).
I believe one seeks the Kingdom through prayer, reading Scripture and enjoying fellowship with God. One also seeks the Kingdom by donating time, talents and resources to those in need or those less fortunate.
Subsequently, one cannot help but live righteously when seeking the Kingdom. Why? Because when one is purposing to seek God, living in right relationship with God becomes second nature. The more time you spend with God, the less time you will have to worry.
Moreover, the closer you are to God, the less there is about which to worry. Living closely to God helps you understand that if God is for you, who dares be against you (Romans 8:31).
Worry robs our attention from God. Worry zaps our Kingdom benefits: righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Spirit.
Do you need more peace and joy? Then turn away from worrying and start setting your focus on God first and foremost. I assure you that the more you focus on Him, the less worry has a chance of gaining a stronghold in your life. Jesus assures us that where our treasure is, there our heart will also be (Matthew 6:21).
Do not let worry be your ‘treasure,’ let your treasure be God and your relationship with God.
Why? Because when God is your treasure, He will hold your heart. When God holds your heart, you will not have time for worry.
Why? Because, from your heart will flow the benefits of the Kingdom of God, righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Spirit (Proverbs 4:23).