Every student of history will attest that the study of leadership is saturated with great minds, wry humor and debatable myths.
One questionable story can be laid to rest as today is the anniversary of its documented evidence of its falsehood, but it also demonstrates that great minds and wry humor oftentimes are indistinguishable.
Despite the myth, Ben Franklin never proposed the Bald Eagle as our nation’s symbol. What he did, upon receiving a message and copy of the design of the proposed United States National Emblem on today’s date January 26 in 1784, was write his daughter the following letter:
“For my part, I wish that the bald eagle had not been chosen as the Representative of our Country. He is a bird of bad moral Character. He does not get his Living honestly… too lazy to fish for himself, he watches the Labor of the Fishing Hawk; and when that diligent Bird has at length taken a Fish, and bearing it to his Nest for the support of his Mate and young Ones, the Bald Eagle pursues him and takes from him.
“With all this injustice, he is never in good case, but like those among men who live by sharping and robbing he is generally poor and often very lousy… He is therefore by no means a proper emblem for the brave and honest Cincinnati of America…
“I am.. not displeased that the Figure is not known as a Bald Eagle, but looks more like a Turkey. For the Truth the Turkey is in Comparison a much more respectable Bird, and withal a true original native of America… He is besides… a Bird of Courage…”
While that letter completely invalidates any argument of Ole Ben actually proposing the turkey for our National Bird, it does leave us wondering how much he was sharing his wisdom and how much was his ironic wit, but we will have to delve into that another time. More importantly, one has to admit that he brought forth a significant truth.
In reality, the eagle is selfish and arrogant. Much worse, it suitably serves as an appropriate emblem for many in positions of authority for their leadership style. (As I write these words, the world is in fact agonizing over the antics and unknown moves of Russia’s Putin, China’s Xi and North Korea’s Kim not to mention every “want-to-be” minor politician around the world who would savor power.)
Maybe Ben Franklin’s wisdom deserves more respect. Of all the animals in the world, the eagle is more frequently chosen as a national symbol than any other (nine times, counting the double-headed eagle of Russia).
There is an appropriate psychological term here: Narcissistic Personality Syndrome. Such is a self-centered, arrogant thinking, inconsiderate individual who craves excessive admiration while lacking empathy or consideration of others.
Upon achieving a position of authority, thus power, s/he yields themself to the Hubris Syndrome (or Epistemic Arrogance Syndrome). Then words like manipulative, patronizing and demanding appropriately describe them. Such individuals possess a mental mechanism of negating others’ opinions as being inferior to theirs, talking but never listening and surrounding themselves with sycophants.
Their egos know no limits, and though they feign to work for some worthy cause (patriotism, benevolence, God, their fellow man, etc.), in actuality they labor for their own glorification.
Curiously there are three peculiarities to this condition: 1) the onset of this psychological disorder is found simultaneously with the ascension to an authoritative position; 2) the simple cure for people with this psychological disorder is to remove their power; and 3) others are attracted to them. It is downright frightening to observe the number of people in leadership roles who exhibit these characteristics — — CEO’s, politicians, television personalities, ministers, etc.
As David rose to the throne of the Jewish nation, power went to his head. We all remember the story of Bathsheba and David’s complicity in the killing of Uriah. But the prophet Nathan confronted the king and returned him to reality. When Pilate told Jesus that he (Pilate) had the authority of life and death over Jesus, the Lord reminded the governor how all authority truly rests in God’s hands.
Power can be removed from autocratic personalities who refuse to see themselves as servants to the people, but even God gives free will and does not force His obedience upon the populous who acquiesce their minds to despot leaders.