Every student of history will attest that the study of leadership is saturated with great minds, wry humor and debatable myths.

One questionable story can be laid to rest as today is the anniversary of its documented evidence of its falsehood, but it also demonstrates that great minds and wry humor oftentimes are indistinguishable.

Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Leland and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.