“And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are calked according to His purpose.” — Romans 8:28
When we quote this to someone experiencing a tragedy or illness we often take it out of context. But in its context Paul was quite serious.
Many Christians in Rome had been expelled from their homes years earlier and had returned only a few years before Paul wrote this. At the time, the evil Nero was torturing and killing Christians due to false accusations against them. So could they believe that “all things work together for good?”
We might say some things work together for good, but all things? Sickness is not good. Murder is not good. Divorce is not good. The death of a child is not good. Yet this verse is in the Bible and it will not go away.
The King James Version states it this way: “All things work together for good to them that love God.”
The New American Standard Bible puts it this way: “God causes all things to work together for good.”
The New International Version records it this way: “In all things God works for the good of those who love him.”
In the KJV God is way down at the end of the phrase. In the other versions God is at the beginning. I know it is just a question of grammar and there is nothing wrong with the KJV. It’s just that we will never properly understand this verse as long as we put God at the end and not at the beginning.
Many believe that life is like a roll of the dice — sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. And they believe that after a tragedy God shows up to make everything right. But that is not the biblical view at all.
In reality, God is there at the beginning, He is there at the end, and He is there at every point in between. God is at work. Not luck or chance or blind fate. And that answers the question, “Where is God when it hurts? Is He there at the beginning or is He there only at the end?” The answer is that Romans 8:28 begins with God. He was there before it all happened. He is there when it happens. And He is there after it is all over.
Yes, God often works things for our good when we are alive. Case in point, Joseph’s suffering for the good of many people. Daniel, standing firm for his faith. But does God work things for our good even when we face suffering such as death?
Those who love God have a greater good to look forward to. While God often does work things for our good while we are alive, He uses our suffering also and always for our eternal good.
Paul says in Romans 8:28 that all things work for the good of those “called according to God’s purpose.” What is God’s purpose for us? Paul goes on in Romans 8:29-30 to show how we will ultimately be “conformed to the image of His son” and “glorified.” According to Philippians 3:21, when Christ returns, our bodies will be transformed to be like His own glorious body.
Our present sufferings are related to our future glory. Paul says earlier, in Romans 8:18 and in 2 Corinthians 4:17, that our present sufferings are not worthy to be compared with the glory that will be revealed in us. In some sense these sufferings help to shape us toward the image of Christ.
The Bible never asks us to pretend that tragedy isn’t tragedy or to pretend that our pain isn’t real. The point is, we must see the active involvement of God. What happens to you and to me is not luck or karma or fate. God is actively at work in your life.
Little children will often be afraid at night. They are scared of the dark. When they cry dad comes and holds them and says “Don’t be afraid. I’m right here with you.” The fear goes away when daddy comes.
The darkness of life frightens us until we discover that our heavenly Father is there. The darkness is still dark, but He is there and that makes all the difference.
Can we still believe in Romans 8:28? Yes, but we need to start with God.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.