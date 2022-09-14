One of the precious promises to the believer is God’s promise of protection. Peter reminds us to humble ourselves under God’s Mighty Hand, casting all our care upon God because God cares for us. (1 Peter 5:6,7).

Over and again in Scripture, one finds records of how God has provided for His children.

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.