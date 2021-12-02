In Joshua 2:1-3, we learn that “Joshua secretly sent out two spies from the Israelite camp at Acacia Grove. He instructed them, ‘Scout out the land on the other side of the Jordan River, especially around Jericho.’
So the two men set out and came to the house of a prostitute named Rahab and stayed there that night. But someone told the king of Jericho, ‘Some Israelites have come here tonight to spy out the land.’
So the king of Jericho sent orders to Rahab: ‘Bring out the men who have come into your house.”
But Rahab didn’t give them up; instead, she hid.
Just try to get a visual of the walls of Jericho that protected those within. Now focus on God’s people shouting in a loud clamor. Then, at the appointed time, God’s strategy took over, and the wall was felled.
In Joshua 6:22-23, we learn that “Joshua said to the two spies, ‘Keep your promise. Go to the prostitute’s house and bring her out, along with all her family.’ The men who had been spies went in and brought out Rahab and all the other relatives who were with her. They moved her whole family to a safe place.”
Rahab and her family were removed, the town and everything were burned, and God gave Israel the victory. Rescued they were!
Moving forward, let’s look at some others who were rescued.
Namely, they were Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego — three young Hebrew men who refused to bow down to the king’s golden image, which was 90 feet tall and 9 feet wide. Well, not these three! When the musical instruments sounded, all were ordered to bow down in the worship of this idol.
Nebuchadnezzar was so furious that he had the three men thrown into a fiery furnace, which he commanded be heated up seven times hotter than usual.
“And because the king, in his anger, had demanded such a hot fire in the furnace,” Daniel 3:22 tells us “the flames killed the soldiers as they threw in the three men.”
Daniel 3:23-25 continues: “So Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, securely tied, fell into the roaring flames. But suddenly, Nebuchadnezzar jumped up in amazement and exclaimed to the advisers, ‘Didn’t we tie up three men and throw them into the furnace?’ ‘Yes, Your Majesty, we certainly did,’ they replied. ‘Look!’ Nebuchadnezzar shouted. ‘I see four men, unbound, walking around in the fire unharmed! And the fourth looks like a god!’”
Nebuchadnezzar called the three men out of the furnace and praised their God. He made a decree that all his kingdom would worship the true God, our Heavenly Father, from that day forward. Not only were Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego rescued but so was a nation of people.
There are many reports of rescues in the Bible.
Just read Isaiah 43 to understand God’s love and promised protection for his chosen people. He will protect and rescue any one of us as well; all we have to do is ask. However, we must move forward and not look back.
Most times as humans, we need to be rescued from situations we have created ourselves.
Frequently, it is a person or circumstance from which we are rescued. Take heart! God is with you! These rescues may seem small and mundane when compared to those of the Old Testament. Nevertheless, these rescues free you from whatsoever.
We are bombarded with a massive need to escape from the one individual trying to keep us from being rescued: Satan! Do not allow the devil a foothold!
Any rescue is monumental, regardless of the cause.
Lord, you know how to rescue us completely and effectively. Your word assures us rescue is possible for each of us. Take these demons Lord, whatever they may be, from our minds, bodies, and souls. Return us to the peace we can know only through You. Cleanse us, Lord, in every way. We ask Your forgiveness for our discretions. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.