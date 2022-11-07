...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 1 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Leave your phone at home, and you’re still not alone.
When my wife texted an unexpected request during her flight home from a business trip to California, I had just run the electric sheers over the back of our dog, Max. I finished the job, but it was not my best work.
I started styling Max’s fur after the first time we were charged $50 by a pet groomer. It’s a tough job that is definitely worth $50. I just refuse to pay a pet groomer more than four times what my barber gets for a haircut.
But this column is not about pet grooming — at which I have become quite skilled. It’s about the ongoing adjustments to constant contact.
Most people now carry at all times a personal communication device that is both a blessing and a curse. Except for those whose livelihoods once depended on encyclopedia sales, it feels kind of nice to know that the world is at our fingertips.
The problem is that the world — or at least our immediate orbit — also has us.
There was a time not long ago when I did not carry around a phone with me. Little by little, however, I have been sucked into the vortex of, well, texting among other things. My wife, Sharon, can reach me most any time of day or night, even from the other side of the country. And to be fair, I do the same to her, and can become irritated if she does not respond with lightning speed.
Part of why I was grooming the dog was because I knew she was on her way back from her trip. There’s nothing like coming home to a clean house, fresh sheets and a well-groomed dog after several days away.
“I arrive at 7:52,” her text began. “What’s for dinner?”
“Pizza?” I responded.
“No. Had that last night. Something healthy, please.”
I was not prepared for healthy. That was going to require running by the grocery store before heading to the airport. It also meant that Max’s post-trim bath had to begin before the warm water made its way to the faucet. He was not happy.
I was halfway to the store before I realized I’d been in such a rush that I’d left my phone on the kitchen table. Friends and family have been meeting friends and family arriving at airports for many decades. How that was ever accomplished without the use of cellphones is a great mystery today.
Fortunately, Tri-Cities Airport is small. I was able to park out front where I could see the arrival gate through the large windows. Sharon eventually walked out, looked from side to side and started to make a call on her phone. I got her attention the old fashioned way: I simply walked over to the window and waved my arms.
Had we been in Atlanta or Charlotte I would have needed an hour and airport security to find her.
It turns out she was not trying to call me. She knew I had left my phone at home because she had used her phone to track mine and see that it had not left our house.
“When you stopped answering my texts,” she said, “I knew you had forgotten your phone.”
Many years ago, I traveled across the country several times without the aid of a smartphone or GPS navigation. The concept of doing that now qualifies as daring adventure.