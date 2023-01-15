Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good! His faithful love endures forever.
- Psalm 136:1
God speaks to us in many ways. One way He speaks to us is by putting us in the same situation over and over because there is something we need to correct in our lives. He will continue until we finally get it.
Another way is when we see something over and over. For instance, I recently read Captured By Grace by David Jeremiah. In one small section, he wrote that we seldom take time to be grateful for our everyday blessings. Among the statistics he quoted are these two:
• If you have food in your refrigerator, clothes on your back, a roof over your head and a place to sleep, you are richer than 75 percent of the world.
• If you have money in the bank, in your wallet and in a spare dish somewhere, you are among the top eight percent of the world’s wealthy.
Do you find that as astounding as I do? It means most Americans are among the wealthiest people on earth. Do we feel wealthy? According to this, we certainly should.
A few days after I finished the book, I read a New Year’s devotional from David Jeremiah. He said instead of New Year’s Resolutions, we should make a list of all our blessings. He suggested we start when we get out of bed in the morning and notice all the things we have for which to be grateful.
Just a few days later, I was reading a devotional by Ruth Graham. Guess what the topic was? You got it right. It was being grateful to God for all the ways He blesses us.
There were sermons I listened to with the same theme of being thankful. Time to wake up!
So I thought about going through my day looking for those things I take for granted instead of recognizing them as blessings.
For me, this probably wouldn’t reach the end of the day. I find myself so easily distracted and I would forget what I was supposed to be doing. So, instead I played over in my mind, the day that had just passed.
It started when I woke up in a bed with nice sheets and bedspread. The house was warm and cozy.
On my bedside table and in a bookcase across from the bed are 10 Bibles. There are probably as many in my den. Almost all of them are study Bibles. Most people in the world do not even have one. I have read of people who have a small scrap of the Bible and feel they are so blessed. I have a closet in my bedroom that is full of clothes to choose from.
I went to the kitchen for my morning coffee. I have a coffeemaker, sweetener and creamer. There is a refrigerator full of food, a stove and oven to cook it. Need I go on?
You see how the day went. As I continued my day, I realized how much I have to be grateful for but have never thanked God for those things. The old hymn, Count Your Blessings, came to mind. These words rang so true, “Count your many blessings, name them one by one, and it will surprise you what the Lord hath done.”
We don’t realize how much we are blessed. Often, we realize the bigger blessings such as family and friends, but we forget the other things. So many, many blessings are just showered down on us from heaven and we don’t recognize them. God forgive me for not seeing them.
I challenge you to go over a day in your life and see what God has done for you. It will surprise you. Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good! His faithful love endures forever.