Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers in the afternoon. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 74F. ENE winds at 25 to 35 mph, increasing to 40 to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..
Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 68F. SE winds at 40 to 60 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: September 30, 2022 @ 2:45 am
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 8 to 14 ft. * WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters. * WHEN...Through Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. In southeast Virginia, Chesapeake, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach and York. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Tropical Cyclone Ian is expected to make a second landfall in South Carolina on Friday and track northwest across the Carolinas Friday night. Several rounds of moderate to heavy rain are likely in the watch area from Friday through Friday night before the heaviest rain pushes offshore Saturday morning. On average, 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected, with localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches possible. Despite the dry antecedent conditions, this will likely be enough to result in a few instances of flooding, especially in urban and flood prone areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
We are now accepting orders for our annual 4-H greenery fundraiser.
Help support our local 4-H program by purchasing a wreath, garland or specialty item. Greenery is fresh from Alleghany County in the beautiful North Carolina mountains.
All orders and money are due to the Chowan County Extension Office by Friday, Nov. 4. Greenery will be available for pick up on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The pick up location will be the Chowan Extension Office (730 N. Granville Street, Edenton).
We have a variety of wreaths and garland available for purchase, including: fraser fir wreaths, fraser fir/ white pine double mix wreaths, fraser fir/ white pine/ boxwood triple mix wreaths, boxwood wreaths, Christmas star wreaths, and 25’, 50’ and 75’ white pine garland.
To view the greenery flyer, visit: https://www.facebook.com/ChowanCounty4H. To place an order, call the Chowan Extension Office at 252-482-6585 or email Camaryn Byrum at cibyrum@ncsu.edu.
Camaryn Byrum is a 4-H Agent in Chowan County.
