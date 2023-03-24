Grillades

After living in Edenton for some time, I have come to believe that March is possibly the coldest and windiest month here on the Sound. Old man winter just wants to hang on before warm weather arrives like clockwork in April.

And, although spring fever teased me back in February with an intense urge to hit the links, this chilly March weather implores me to seek warmth and comfort. A warm comforting brunch or dinner entrée I enjoy in this shoulder season is Grillades and Grits.

