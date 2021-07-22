COLUMBIA — The Tyrrell County Public Library Summer Reading Program is a huge success! Everyone is reading, our speakers are giving fantastic presentations and our animal-themed crafts are making us wild with excitement!
Between the Roanoke Festival Park telling us all about the Lost Colony and the animals they saw, to the Wishy-Washy Presidential Pets with Mrs. Swain, we have had a blast. The best news is that we have much more in store!
• “Bookish Beasts” with the NC Museum of Natural Science (ages 2-12) — July 27 at 2 p.m. Participants will hear about tales and tails from the age of the dinosaurs! Participants that sign up beforehand will get activity bags based on the program.
• “Dinos and Dragons” Story Time with Ms. Megan (ages 2-6) — July 28 at 10:30 a.m.
• Gary Shelton Magic Show (ages 2-12) — Aug. 3 at 2 p.m.
• “Library Shenanigans and Stuffed Animal Sleep Over” Story Time with Ms. Megan (ages 2-6) — Aug. 4 at 10:30 a.m. Bring your favorite stuffed friend so they can have a sleep over at the library!
Also, if you submit your reading log by Aug. 6, you will be invited to a special pizza party sponsored by the Friends of the Tyrrell County Library, and you will receive prizes for all the hard work you accomplished this summer!
Beyond our “Tales and Tails” events, we have even more programs planned out as well! Check out below what we have scheduled:
• Basic Sign Language with Ms. Karen (all ages)- July 24 at 11 a.m.
• Whatcha’ Reading Book Club with Ms. Lynda (ages 10-16) — July 26 at 4 p.m.
• Film Club with JD (ages 15 and up) — July 27 at 5:30 p.m.
• Youth Dungeons and Dragons with Ms. Ashley (ages 10-17) — July 29 at 5 p.m.
We are ready to celebrate the summer in style and we want you to join us!
There is still time to get that summer read in and have some fun along the way! Call the desk at 252-796-3771 or swing by the library for more details on our offerings.
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library!