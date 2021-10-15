Check It Out! 'Walk in My Combat Boots'

Jennifer Finlay

I’m so happy that we’ve been able to have such a successful Armchair Traveler Series this year.

The Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library need to be roundly thanked for their efforts – especially Lee Lolkema, Sally Hollowell and Lucy Daniels.

Our final program is titled The Fish That Kept Chowan Floating and is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18.

Dossey Pruden, a Chowan County native and waterman, will tell us about the history of the fisheries of the Chowan River. Scores of blueback herring used to fuel the economy of the region.

In 1857, Harper’s Weekly did a major story on the herring fisheries of the Chowan River with engravings of the work as it was done. It’s so cool to be able to have such a well-documented history of this industry and way of life.

The local newspaper of the late 1800s was titled The Fisherman and the Farmer. Dossey also will talk about our yummy blue crabs that are a current part of our local fisheries.

TeenTober continues on #TeenTuesday.

Our first two events had amazing turnout.

The next two coming up are a Sponge Bob & Teen Titans Escape Rooms on Oct. 19 and The Haunted Library Clued In Murder Mystery on Oct. 26. These programs start at 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday and are open to middle and high school ages.

Again the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library continues to offer innovative and educational programs for all ages – and we are the best public library in the country!

New Books

Picture Books

Pete the Cat’s Groovy Imagination – Kimberly & James Dean

Children’s Fiction

AstroNuts: Mission Three: The Perfect Planet – John Scieszka & Steven Weinberg

The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Kristy and the Snobs – Chan Chau

The Beatryce Prophecy – Kate DiCamillo

Big Nate: Aloha! – Lincoln Peirce

The Christmas Pig – J.K. Rowling

Pokémon: Adventures in Black2 & White2

Narwhal’s School of Awesomeness: Ben Clanton

The Puppy Place: Sparky – Ellen Miles

Stick Dog: Comes To Town – Tom Watson

Sunny Makes a Splash – Jennifer & Matthew Holm

Young Adult

Take Me With You When You Go – David Levithan & Jennifer Niven

Fiction

The Beginning – Beverly Lewis

Crossroads – Jonathan Franzen

An Impossible Promise – Jude Deveraux

The Jailhouse Lawyer – James PattersonOnce in a Lifetime – Mary Monroe

Santa Cruise – Fern Michaels

Books on CD

Another Kind of Eden – James Lee Burke

Class Act – Stuart Woods

Complications – Danielle Steel

High Stakes – Iris Johansen

The Madness of Crowds – Louise Penny

The Noise – James Patterson

The Shadow – James Patterson

Thadd White is Group Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly, The Enterprise & Eastern North Carolina Living. He can be reached via email at twhite@ncweeklies.com.