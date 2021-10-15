I’m so happy that we’ve been able to have such a successful Armchair Traveler Series this year.
The Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library need to be roundly thanked for their efforts – especially Lee Lolkema, Sally Hollowell and Lucy Daniels.
Our final program is titled The Fish That Kept Chowan Floating and is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18.
Dossey Pruden, a Chowan County native and waterman, will tell us about the history of the fisheries of the Chowan River. Scores of blueback herring used to fuel the economy of the region.
In 1857, Harper’s Weekly did a major story on the herring fisheries of the Chowan River with engravings of the work as it was done. It’s so cool to be able to have such a well-documented history of this industry and way of life.
The local newspaper of the late 1800s was titled The Fisherman and the Farmer. Dossey also will talk about our yummy blue crabs that are a current part of our local fisheries.
TeenTober continues on #TeenTuesday.
Our first two events had amazing turnout.
The next two coming up are a Sponge Bob & Teen Titans Escape Rooms on Oct. 19 and The Haunted Library Clued In Murder Mystery on Oct. 26. These programs start at 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday and are open to middle and high school ages.
Again the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library continues to offer innovative and educational programs for all ages – and we are the best public library in the country!
New Books
Picture Books
Pete the Cat’s Groovy Imagination – Kimberly & James Dean
Children’s Fiction
AstroNuts: Mission Three: The Perfect Planet – John Scieszka & Steven Weinberg
The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Kristy and the Snobs – Chan Chau
The Beatryce Prophecy – Kate DiCamillo
Big Nate: Aloha! – Lincoln Peirce
The Christmas Pig – J.K. Rowling
Pokémon: Adventures in Black2 & White2
Narwhal’s School of Awesomeness: Ben Clanton
The Puppy Place: Sparky – Ellen Miles
Stick Dog: Comes To Town – Tom Watson
Sunny Makes a Splash – Jennifer & Matthew Holm
Young Adult
Take Me With You When You Go – David Levithan & Jennifer Niven
Fiction
The Beginning – Beverly Lewis
Crossroads – Jonathan Franzen
An Impossible Promise – Jude Deveraux
The Jailhouse Lawyer – James PattersonOnce in a Lifetime – Mary Monroe
Santa Cruise – Fern Michaels
Books on CD
Another Kind of Eden – James Lee Burke
Class Act – Stuart Woods
Complications – Danielle Steel
High Stakes – Iris Johansen
The Madness of Crowds – Louise Penny
The Noise – James Patterson
The Shadow – James Patterson