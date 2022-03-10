It’s beginning to look a lot like Harry Potter – everywhere I go… I know that’s a Christmas tune, but during my daily walks around Downtown Edenton I’ve noticed that we’re looking more like Diagon Alley.
We’re so excited at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library that this event is coming together.
Take a gander at the Gregarious Goose and all the goings on. Their window looks like Madame Malkin’s Robes for All Occasions come to life. Our fine friends at the Gregarious Goose are offering Harry Potter-themed crafts for children all month on Saturdays for $15.
This is just one of the many businesses in town that has jumped aboard the Hogwarts Express to help us celebrate our 101st anniversary and the Harry Potter Extravaganza! 3.
New Books
Picture Books
Little Bunny, Big Germs – Rosemary Wells
Juvenile Fiction
Big Nate: Beware of Low-Flying Corn Muffins – Lincoln Peirce
Goosebumps Slappyworld: Slappy in Dreamland – R.L. Stine
Investigators: Braver and Boulder – John Patrick Green
The Last Cuentista – Donna Barba Higuera
Juvenile Non Fiction
Who Was Charles Schulz?
Who Was Ernest Hemingway?
Young Adult
The Hawthorne Legacy – Jennifer Lynn Barnes
The Inheritance Games – Jennifer Lynn Barnes
Love is a Revolutions – Renee Watson
Adult Fiction
Carolina Built – Kianna Alexander
Black Cake – Charmaine Wilkerson
The Christie Affair – Nina de Gramont
The Fields – Erin Young
Gwendy’s Final Task – Stephen King
The Lightning Rod – Brad Meltzer
The Other Passenger -Louise Candlish
The Replacement Wife – Darby Kane
Run Rose Run – Dolly Parton & James Patterson
Shadow Reel – C.J. Box
Large Print
19 Yellow Moon Road – Fern Michaels
Better Off Dead – Lee Child
The Butler – Danielle Steel
City of the Dead – Jonathan Kellerman
Dear Santa – Debbie Macomber
Diablo Mesa – Preston & Child
Waiting on Love – Tracie Peterson
Audio Books
Criminal Mischief – Stuart Woods
Gwendy’s Final Task – Stephen King
Nothing to Lose – J.A. Jance
Non Fiction
Atomic Habits – James Clear
Jennifer Finlay is the librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton.