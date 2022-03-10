Jennifer Finlay New

It’s beginning to look a lot like Harry Potter – everywhere I go… I know that’s a Christmas tune, but during my daily walks around Downtown Edenton I’ve noticed that we’re looking more like Diagon Alley.

We’re so excited at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library that this event is coming together.

Take a gander at the Gregarious Goose and all the goings on. Their window looks like Madame Malkin’s Robes for All Occasions come to life. Our fine friends at the Gregarious Goose are offering Harry Potter-themed crafts for children all month on Saturdays for $15.

This is just one of the many businesses in town that has jumped aboard the Hogwarts Express to help us celebrate our 101st anniversary and the Harry Potter Extravaganza! 3.

New Books

Picture Books

Little Bunny, Big Germs – Rosemary Wells

Juvenile Fiction

Big Nate: Beware of Low-Flying Corn Muffins – Lincoln Peirce

Goosebumps Slappyworld: Slappy in Dreamland – R.L. Stine

Investigators: Braver and Boulder – John Patrick Green

The Last Cuentista – Donna Barba Higuera

Juvenile Non Fiction

Who Was Charles Schulz?

Who Was Ernest Hemingway?

Young Adult

The Hawthorne Legacy – Jennifer Lynn Barnes

The Inheritance Games – Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Love is a Revolutions – Renee Watson

Adult Fiction

Carolina Built – Kianna Alexander

Black Cake – Charmaine Wilkerson

The Christie Affair – Nina de Gramont

The Fields – Erin Young

Gwendy’s Final Task – Stephen King

The Lightning Rod – Brad Meltzer

The Other Passenger -Louise Candlish

The Replacement Wife – Darby Kane

Run Rose Run – Dolly Parton & James Patterson

Shadow Reel – C.J. Box

Large Print

19 Yellow Moon Road – Fern Michaels

Better Off Dead – Lee Child

The Butler – Danielle Steel

City of the Dead – Jonathan Kellerman

Dear Santa – Debbie Macomber

Diablo Mesa – Preston & Child

Waiting on Love – Tracie Peterson

Audio Books

Criminal Mischief – Stuart Woods

Gwendy’s Final Task – Stephen King

Nothing to Lose – J.A. Jance

Non Fiction

Atomic Habits – James Clear

Jennifer Finlay is the librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton.