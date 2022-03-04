Jennifer Finlay New

We are on the Harry Potter Extravaganza!3 countdown!

All of us at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library are getting a bit nervous about this huge project we’ve undertaken. This is one of the most ambitious projects that I’ve ever seen any small public library host.

Sarah McLaughlin volunteered to take this event to the next level by reaching out to all of our downtown businesses to get them to participate as well.

On Friday, March 25, the Taylor Theater will be showing the third film in the Harry Potter movie series for free at 10 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. There will be a digital scavenger hunt throughout Downtown Edenton.

Because Friday is a teacher work day – there will be things for both kids and adults to do. Edenton Coffee House, Cloth and Twine, The Gregarious Goose, North No. 4, Num E Nums Bakery, The Garden of Readin.’ The Sugared Plum, Surf Wind & Fire, Soundfeet Shoes, Broad Street Bazaar and Edenton IT Computer Repair are all having special Harry Potter Extravaganza!3 related fun events on both Friday and Saturday.

We’ve expanded the reach of the event for grown ups and other more mature Harry Potter fans as well. In the evening on March 25, the Minister of Magic will be strolling through the Cupola House Gardens doing magical things, the library is hosting a grown-up Escape Room, the Chowan Arts Council will be offering adult beverages and Pictionary and the Edenton Bay Trading Company will be sponsoring a Harry Potter Trivia Night.

Plus the actual Extravaganza!3 is on for everyone Saturday, March 26 starting at 11 a.m. at the library. Will we survive the coming month?

New Books

Juvenile Fiction

Owl Diaries: Get Well, Eva – Rebecca Elliott

Juvenile Non Fiction

What Are Castles & Knights?

Adult Fiction

Caramel Pecan Roll Murder – Joanne Fluke

Death of a Green-Eyed Monster – M.C. Beaton with R.W. Green

Diablo Mesa – Preston & Child

Miss Pearly’s Girls – ReShonda Tate Billingsley

Nothing to Lose – J.A. Jance

Sierra Six – Mark Greaney

Steal – James Patterson

Trust Me – Kelly Irvin

Large Print

The Horsewoman – James Patterson

The Paris Detective – James Patterson

Audio Books

Fear No Evil – James Patterson

The Horsewoman – James Patterson

Jennifer Finlay is the Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.