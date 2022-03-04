We are on the Harry Potter Extravaganza!3 countdown!
All of us at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library are getting a bit nervous about this huge project we’ve undertaken. This is one of the most ambitious projects that I’ve ever seen any small public library host.
Sarah McLaughlin volunteered to take this event to the next level by reaching out to all of our downtown businesses to get them to participate as well.
On Friday, March 25, the Taylor Theater will be showing the third film in the Harry Potter movie series for free at 10 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. There will be a digital scavenger hunt throughout Downtown Edenton.
Because Friday is a teacher work day – there will be things for both kids and adults to do. Edenton Coffee House, Cloth and Twine, The Gregarious Goose, North No. 4, Num E Nums Bakery, The Garden of Readin.’ The Sugared Plum, Surf Wind & Fire, Soundfeet Shoes, Broad Street Bazaar and Edenton IT Computer Repair are all having special Harry Potter Extravaganza!3 related fun events on both Friday and Saturday.
We’ve expanded the reach of the event for grown ups and other more mature Harry Potter fans as well. In the evening on March 25, the Minister of Magic will be strolling through the Cupola House Gardens doing magical things, the library is hosting a grown-up Escape Room, the Chowan Arts Council will be offering adult beverages and Pictionary and the Edenton Bay Trading Company will be sponsoring a Harry Potter Trivia Night.
Plus the actual Extravaganza!3 is on for everyone Saturday, March 26 starting at 11 a.m. at the library. Will we survive the coming month?
New Books
Juvenile Fiction
Owl Diaries: Get Well, Eva – Rebecca Elliott
Juvenile Non Fiction
What Are Castles & Knights?
Adult Fiction
Caramel Pecan Roll Murder – Joanne Fluke
Death of a Green-Eyed Monster – M.C. Beaton with R.W. Green
Diablo Mesa – Preston & Child
Miss Pearly’s Girls – ReShonda Tate Billingsley
Nothing to Lose – J.A. Jance
Sierra Six – Mark Greaney
Steal – James Patterson
Trust Me – Kelly Irvin
Large Print
The Horsewoman – James Patterson
The Paris Detective – James Patterson
Audio Books
Fear No Evil – James Patterson
The Horsewoman – James Patterson
Jennifer Finlay is the Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton.