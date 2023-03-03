As you might have guessed from the posters around town, our Fourth Annual Harry Potter Extravaganza is almost here, and this year it is going to be even bigger and better than ever!

Open to all ages, both the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library and Broad Street will transform into Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, Diagon Alley and other major locations in the world of Harry Potter. Since it is our fourth extravaganza, we will celebrate the Tri-Wizard Tournament and the Quidditch World Cup!

Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Library.