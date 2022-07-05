While you might recognize me from the “Across the Sound” section of “The Chowan Herald,” this is my first full week as the Librarian for the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.
I would like to thank my new patrons, board members and team members for their kind welcome, and thought I would introduce myself with some fun facts.
First, I admit that I fit the librarian stereotype in that I’m a total nerd. Not only do I geek out over books, movies and TV shows (how about that ending of “Stranger Things” season 4?!), but I also love to listen to podcasts so I can continue learning.
I also have a master’s degree in history in addition to my library science degree, and I enjoy digging into the past to better understand the present.
A couple of other fun things - as a native Rhode Islander, I root for the Red Sox and, to my wife’s chagrin, for the Patriots (she’s a Steelers fan). Also, my wife and I have lived in the county near Edenton since 2018, and one of our cats is an Edenton native.
Finally, please know that I enjoy serving the public, and that I love being a librarian.
Did you know that some of the first public libraries were established by our Founding Fathers? John Adams secured funding to establish the Library of Congress, Thomas Jefferson donated his personal collection to form the foundation of the Library of Congress and Benjamin Franklin created the first public library for Philadelphia.
It is an honor to be a part of an institution that embodies the values of a true democracy - a place where everyone is welcome, and where everyone has equal access to knowledge and resources.
I look forward to getting to know you in the coming weeks. Please let me know if you have any requests or suggestions. We have a lot of exciting things planned-stay tuned.
Check out some of our Summer Reading Program events for next week. Have a great week, and I hope to see you at the library.
• Lizard Land: Tuesday, July 12 at 10:30 a.m.;
• Story Time with Ms. Lee: Wednesday, July 13 at 11 a.m.;
• Pop-Up Program: Wednesday, July 13 at 11 a.m. for ages 6-11;
• Teen Programming: DIY Ocean Terrarium on Tuesday, July 12 at 5 p.m.; and
• Movie Matinees: Thursday, July 14 at 1:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
Jared Jacavone is librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.