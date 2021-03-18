Herbed apricot chicken

Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-size pieces.
Salt and seasoned garlic pepper to taste
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
½ cup chicken stock
1 tablespoon Better than Bouillon Chicken paste
20 dried apricots, chopped
1 teaspoon dried thyme
2 cups broccoli, cut into bite-size pieces
3 tablespoons chopped chives
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
4 tablespoons cold butter
¼ cup fresh parsley, roughly chopped
PREPARATION
Season the chicken with salt and garlic pepper. Spread the flour in a shallow bowl and season with salt and pepper. Dredge the chicken in the flour, coating the pieces completely; shake off the excess.
In a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, add the olive oil and heat until shimmering. Add the chicken and cook, turning once, until golden brown and cooked through. Transfer the chicken to a foil-lined sheet pan and warm in the oven.
Reduce the heat to medium and add the vinegar to deglaze the pan, scraping up the bits. Add the stock, Bouillon paste, thyme, lemon juice and zest, and apricots to simmer a few minutes. Add the chicken and any pan juices, and the broccoli. Cover the pan with a lid and simmer on low for 10 minutes, or until broccoli is fork-tender.
Remove lid and turn off heat. Stir in parsley, chives, and cold butter. Season to taste. Serve with prepared rice, orzo, or couscous.
Note: Any green vegetable such as spring peas, green beans or asparagus can be used.