...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110
to 114 degrees.
* WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Bertie, Chowan
and Perquimans Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Restoring a piece of family history requires a certain level of skill.
Woodworking is not a hobby of mine or even something I’m halfway good at. I will occasionally do it anyway.
I did complete one woodworking class during junior high school, which instilled in me a mindset that is critical for any would-be woodworker: overconfidence. Building a stool with the help of a skilled-craftsman shop teacher does not prepare one for entering the stool-manufacturing industry.