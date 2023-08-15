Table - Rutledge

Restoring a piece of family history requires a certain level of skill.

Woodworking is not a hobby of mine or even something I’m halfway good at. I will occasionally do it anyway.

I did complete one woodworking class during junior high school, which instilled in me a mindset that is critical for any would-be woodworker: overconfidence. Building a stool with the help of a skilled-craftsman shop teacher does not prepare one for entering the stool-manufacturing industry.

  

