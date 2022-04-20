Spring has really sprung. The cars are now a lovely shade of yellow.
Lately, I look out my windows in the morning and see my amazing azaleas and have been fighting a years-long battle with wisteria.
The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library has many books on gardening available, but there’s one special book for folks who are new to the area.
This book is titled “Landscape Plants of the Southeast” by R. Gordon Halfacre and Anne R. Shawcroft. I know that this book has some non-native plants in it, but it is so helpful in getting your property under some control.
The reason I notice the lovely redbud tree encased in jessamine is because of my father.
He was a gardener and landscaper beyond compare. He landscaped beautiful shrubs and flowering bushes at all of my parents’ homes. He even planted double season azaleas so he could keep the beauty going longer.
My father started about 10,000 seeds in the dirt basement of our 150 (now 200)-year-old house in the winter. By spring he had 10,000 flowering plants ready to fill about an acre of gardens.
My father had a wonderful green thumb and so much patience to grow and care for all these plants. I lost my father in 2021, but his memory stays with me every day as I notice all the varieties of plant life that surround us. I don’t know if he’d be thrilled I’m using a chainsaw on the wisteria – but I’m trying to save a fig tree!
New Books
Picture Books
A Good Place – Lucy Cousins
Hello, Star– Stephanie Lucianovic & Vashti Harrison
This Book Will Get You to Sleep! – Jory John & Olivier Tallec
Who Are Your People? Bakari Sellers & Reggie Brown
Watercress – Andrea Wang & Jason Chin
Juvenile Fiction
The Last Kids on Earth: Quint and Dirk’s Hero Quest – Max Brallier
Juvenile Nonfiction
What Is Juneteenth?
Young Adult
Lore – Alexandra Bracken
Adult Fiction
Dava Shastri’s Last Day – Kirthana Ramisetti
Empty Vows – Mary Monroe
French Braid – Anne Tyler
The School for Good Mothers – Jessamine Chan
Books on CD
The Recovery Agent – Janet Evanovich
Run Rose Run – Dolly Parton & James Patterson
Steal — James Patterson
What Happened to the Bennetts – Lisa Scottoline
Large Print
Along the Rio Grande – Tracie Peterson
Calder Grit – Janet Dailey
Caramel Pecan Roll Murder – Joanne Fluke
Meet Me in the Margins – Melissa Ferguson
Present Danger – Elizabeth Goddard
Steal – James Patterson
The Sugarcreek Surprise – Wanda Brunstetter
Nonfiction
Agriculture’s Air Force: 100 Years of Aerial Application
Deeply Rooted in North Carolina: Two Runaway Slave Brothers Forever Separated After Joining the Union Army – Dr. Juanita Patience Moss
I’ll Start Again Monday – Lysa Terkeurst
The Rise: Kobe Bryant & the Pursuit of Immortality – Mike Sielski
Jennifer Finlay is the librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton.