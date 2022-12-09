Katy Shook

The smell of pine and fir is a reminder that the holidays are full of horticulture. Keep your plants (and your thumbs) green by following these simple holiday horticulture tips:

• Keep poinsettias out of reach of children and pets. While serious damage is not likely to occur, the sap that oozes from broken stems can create a rash.

Katy Shook is an Area Horticulture Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.