The smell of pine and fir is a reminder that the holidays are full of horticulture. Keep your plants (and your thumbs) green by following these simple holiday horticulture tips:
• Keep poinsettias out of reach of children and pets. While serious damage is not likely to occur, the sap that oozes from broken stems can create a rash.
• Poinsettias can be saved at the end of the season by treating them as houseplants. Remove any seasonal foil and add saucers to collect water. Keep soil moist and place in a well-lit area.
• Mistletoe berries are moderately toxic and may cause harm if ingested. Keep cuttings out of reach of children and pets.
• There is no effective way to permanently remove mistletoe from a tree. Although it is a parasitic plant, it is usually not an immediate cause for concern.
• Keep holiday greenery fresh by storing in a cool, damp area until ready to use. If placed in direct sun, greenery can be occasionally misted with water to help preserve freshness.
• Re-cut Christmas trees at their base before installing into a stand. Trees will soak up the most water within the first 24 hours. Try not to let the base dry out. Trees stored near windows and air vents will dry out faster and therefore require more water.
• At the end of the season, ask around about Christmas tree recycling programs. Municipalities may collect trees for mulch, and wildlife programs may use donations for habitat.
• Some holiday greenery is for indoor use only. Although amaryllis, narcissus, Norfolk pine and rosemary are frequently found outdoors at other times of year, ones available at garden centers this time of year may be for houseplant use only.
• It is too late to start indoor bulbs like narcissus and amaryllis for holiday blooms, however you can still buy pre-prepared ones from local garden centers. Keep soil moist and place in a well lit area. At the end of blooming, bulbs can be planted outdoors.
For more information about holiday plants call the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at (252) 482-6585.
Katy Shook is an Area Horticulture Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.