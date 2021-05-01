Now that the weather is getting warmer it’s a great time to get outside and grill food. Not only is it fun but also helps keep the heat out of your kitchen when it starts to get really hot. You can grill your meats and most fruits and vegetables on the grill. There are a few food safety guidelines that you do need to know about to keep your grilled food safe.
First question is do you own a food thermometer? If the answer is no, go out and get one. The food thermometer not only lets you know that your food is being cooked to the proper internal temperature but it can also ensure that you are not overcooking your food. You can purchase a food thermometer that is digital and instantly reads the internal temperature from most stores for about $10-$20 depending on how fancy you want to get. Once you start taking the temperature of your food you will learn how much better your food is if you are not trying to guess. Follow these guidelines on Grilling Safely at Home by the NCSU Safe Plates program.
If you have any questions about Food Safety please call Mary Morris at 252-482-6585 or email: mary_morris@ncsu.edu.