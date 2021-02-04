One of the most frustrating things for me when I am making potato salad or hard boiled eggs is to overcook, undercook or for them not to peel well. There is a technique to making perfectly hard-boiled eggs. My mother-in-law taught me a how to make boiled eggs the traditional way about 20 years ago. Recently I have learned several new ways of making hard boiled eggs depending on what appliances you have. Here are three methods of making hard boiled eggs that you can try and decide a favorite for yourself.
Traditional Method
Put the eggs in a large pot with a lid. Pour cool water over the eggs until fully submerged and add the baking soda to the water. Put the pot over high heat and bring to a boil. Once the water is at a rolling boil, turn off the heat and cover the pot with the lid. Allow the eggs to sit in the hot water for the following times according to the desired doneness: 3 minutes for SOFT boiled; 6 minutes for MEDIUM boiled; 12 minutes for HARD boiled.
Prepare a bowl of ice water. Transfer the cooked eggs to the ice water to cool completely before peeling.
Although the cooking water must come to a full boil in this method, the pan is immediately removed from the heat so that the eggs cook gently in the hot water. This produces tender, not rubbery, eggs and minimizes cracking.
Banish the greenish ring. This harmless but unsightly discoloration that sometimes forms around hard-boiled yolks results from a reaction between sulfur in the egg white and iron in the yolk. It occurs when eggs have been cooked for too long or at too high a temperature. Our tips for hard-boiled eggs – cooking eggs in hot, not boiling, water, then cooling immediately – minimizes this.
Instant Pot Method (my new favorite)
Pour 1 cup of water into the Instant Pot. Place a steamer basket or the trivet in the pot.
Carefully arrange 1-6 eggs in the steamer basket. Secure the lid on the pot. Close the pressure-release valve.
For soft-cooked eggs, select manual and cook at low pressure for 3 minutes. When cooking time is complete, use a natural release to depressurize. (For medium-cooked eggs, cook for 4 minutes; for hard cooked eggs, cook for 5 minutes.)
Remove the lid from the pot and gently place eggs in a bowl of cool water for 1 minute to serve warm.
Air Fryer Method
Preheat a 3.5-quart air fryer to 270 degrees F. Add the eggs to the fryer basket and cook 15 minutes for hard-boiled eggs. Remove the eggs and plunge them into an ice bath.
Peel when cool enough to handle. For soft-boiled eggs, cook them 10 minutes. For medium-boiled eggs cook for 12 minutes.
Insider Tips on How to Hard-Boil Eggs Perfectly
Now that you’ve mastered the art of hard-boiled eggs, how do you peel the eggs without making a mess? Very fresh eggs can be difficult to peel. To ensure easily peeled hard-boiled eggs, buy and refrigerate them a week to 10 days in advance of cooking. This brief “breather” allows the eggs time to take in air, which helps separate the membranes from the shell.
Hard-boiled eggs are easiest to peel right after cooling. Cooling causes the egg to contract slightly in the shell.
To peel a hard-boiled egg: Gently tap egg on countertop until shell is finely crackled all over. Roll egg between hands to loosen shell. Starting peeling at large end, holding egg under cold running water to help ease the shell off.
Are Eggs Healthy?
Nutrient-rich eggs are a good or excellent source of eight essential nutrients including high-quality protein, but they can also be a flavorful and fun vessel for other nutritious foods. If a goal is to eat more plant-based foods, eggs pair well with vegetables, grains, legumes and more. Plus, the fat-soluble vitamins in vegetables (vitamins A, D, E and K) are better absorbed with dietary fat from eggs.