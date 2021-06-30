Now that the first day of summer has come it is very important to stay hydrated. Even if you are only out in the summer heat for short intervals it is important to drink plenty of water. Daily recommendations are 8 cups of 8 oz of water or 64 oz a day. If you are one of those people who is not a big fan of the taste of water you should try infused water.
Great for hot summer days, alongside a meal, or on a special occasion. Serve in a clear pitcher during a gathering with friends and family to show the vibrant colors of the fruit infused water. Helpful Tip: The longer you let this beverage chill in the fridge, the more flavor it will have.
Cucumber Citrus Water
Serves 8
Serving Size: 1 cup (8 ounces)
Prep time: 5 minutes
Chill time: 30 minutes or more
Total time: 35 minutes or more
Ingredients:
· 1 cucumber, sliced
· 1 orange, sliced
· 1 lime, sliced
· 1 cup ice
· Water
Directions:
1. Add cucumber, orange and lime to a 2-quart drinking pitcher.
2. Top with ice and then add water.
3. Can be served immediately. However, for more flavor, chill for 30 minutes or more before serving.
Nutrition Information: Serving Size: 1 cup (8 ounces), Vegetables: ¼ cup, Fruits: ¼ cup, Calories: 11 calories, Carbohydrates: 3 grams, Fiber: 1 gram, Protein: 0 grams, Fat: 0 grams, Sodium: 0 mg
Other Combinations: Strawberry Mint, Watermelon & Cantaloupe, Lemon Lime