Chowan County Cooperative Extension announces the Take Control Program a Nutrition Program for Adults. This free program will be offered online weekly. To register go to chowan.ces.ncsu.edu and click on the Take Control link. The program will start on March 1, 2021, with weekly online classes. A link will be sent on Mondays for each week for eight weeks and participants will have all week to watch each session.
What is Take Control? This program is an 8 week basic nutrition series for adults. The program helps adults to Take Control of their health to prevent or manage chronic disease.
Program benefits include:
- Healthy Cooking Demonstrations
- Recipes, water bottle, and a spice jar for you to keep
- Information to help you control sodium, fat, and added sugar
- 8 engaging and interactive sessions
Registration for this program will be open during the month of February. If you have questions about the program please call or email Mary Morris at 252-482-6585 or mary_morris@ncsu.edu .
This is a free program open to all adults the registration deadline is February 28, 2021.