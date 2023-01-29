Jesus preaches in His hometown after He’s made a name for Himself in some surrounding cities. Jesus had become famous for His healing power.
As He stood to read the Scripture, a passage from Isaiah was chosen. Jesus reads the prophetic words which discuss the mission of the coming Messiah.
Jesus closes the scrolls and tells those who He grew up with and near that He was the fulfillment of the prophecy from Isaiah. Basically, Jesus said, “Isaiah was talking about me!”
Luke tells us that the people were amazed at Jesus’ authority of Scripture and this audacious comment. And, as in a small town, their enjoyment of seeing the hometown hero preach turns in a heartbeat to disdain. They are quick to move from amazed to an accusation.
Who does He think He is? Isn’t this the kid that came from Mary’s house? We know all about that family, and He thinks He’s the Messiah?
Jesus regroups and begins to take jabs at this crowd of peers. He uses three arguments that set this group on edge to the point of wanting to kill Him.
Jesus senses the intensity of the room rising and states that He expected them to be asking for a sign of healing at any point. “Heal thyself, Physician.” “Do something amazing!”
But Jesus hadn’t returned home to do tricks. He tells them that salvation can be found in Him alone. He’s come to preach good news to those who’ve never heard any. He’s come to set free the broken and bring complete liberty to those bruised in their spirit. Jesus points out to them that He hasn’t come to perform, yet instead, He’s come to inform them of Who He was.
He then told them that prophets are never welcome at home.
I’m so thankful for the distinct honor of preaching in my home church. I pastor the church that made me who I am. When Jesus says that the prophet is without honor at home, one thing He didn’t say was don’t go.
If your salvation hasn’t gone home, it hasn’t gone far enough. The thing about being home is that the swing from pride to contempt can happen in the blink of an eye.
The last thing Jesus does to push them over the edge is share about God’s mercy to the gentiles, even in the Old Testament during times of Israel’s great disciplines.
The judgment of God made things difficult for Israel multiple times. During some of these times, Elijah blessed a foreign widow, and Elisha healed a Syrian general with leprosy.
Jesus’ point in bringing this up was that God was happy to love those outsiders that Nazareth cared nothing for, which made them feel judged. Jesus flatly expressed - you can accept Me and be a part of what God is doing, or you can reject Me and be like all the other widows and lepers that God didn’t touch during Elijah and Elisha’s days.
Luke hides in plain sight why Jesus could make such strong claims while being hated by many and stand firm through it all. Jesus was constantly praying and memorizing the Scripture, and His custom was to be with the community of believers every Sabbath.
This regimen of prayer, Bible and “church” lends itself to Luke’s constant reminder that Jesus was conceived of, prophesied through, rested upon and led by, filled with and walked in the power of the Holy Spirit.
Offering God’s supreme gift, bringing the Holy Spirit to all of us. This is the Promise of the Father, and Jesus was daily moving in the Spirit. If you need freedom or strength, you need the Holy Spirit, just like Jesus did.
