Most of Northeastern North Carolina is in Zone 8. The Plant Hardiness Zone Map was created by the United State Department of Agriculture to help gardeners determine if a plant will thrive in a specific location. Zones are based on average minimum temperatures - Zone 1 being the coldest and Zone 13 being the warmest. Gardeners should select plants that fall within their location range for best performance. Microclimates can still exist and site requirements must still be matched (for example - full sun). Visit the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map for more information: planthardiness.ars.usda.gov .

