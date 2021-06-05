Let’s be honest, online searches are the go-to for most of our gardening related questions.
As a provider of research-based information, I want to make sure you’re finding the right information when you’re online. NC State Extension and NC A&T Extension work to extend knowledge to the public.
Our online information is easy to access if you follow this simple trick: Simply type the letters “ncsu” or “ncat” into the end of your search string. This will narrow down the results to include fact sheets and publications from our land grant universities.