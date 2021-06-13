Most gardeners would agree that wildflowers are durable, native, perennial plants that reseed regularly and provide beneficial blooms for pollinators. Unfortunately, when buying a pack of wildflower seeds that’s not always what’s included.
To get the most from wildflowers in your landscape, consider direct planting the following species:
- Wild Columbine, Aquilegia canadensis. Wild columbine prefers partial shade conditions but will tolerate more sun with adequate moisture. It may grow 3 feet tall by 1.5 feet wide. The red and yellow flowers mature in early spring and can last one month. These tubular flowers attract hummingbirds, butterflies and bumblebees. Once the flowers are gone the plant makes an attractive ground cover.
- Black Eyed Susan, Rudbeckia hirta. Black-Eyed Susan is a stiff, moderately fast growing, upright branching biennial or short-lived perennial that is native to the eastern United States. Because it blooms in the first year when planted from seed in early spring, it is seen as an annual. However, it freely self-seeds and usually remains in the garden. In North Carolina, it grows as a biennial reaching a height of 4 feet and can be found growing along banks and roadsides.
- Joe Pye Weed, Eutrochioum fitulosum. Joe Pye Weed is a native herbaceous perennial typically found in the low moist ground of meadows, woods, and fields. It is an erect and clump-forming plant that usually grows to 4 to 7 feet tall. Hollow Joe-Pye Weed prefers damp, moist to wet, rich soils, but it will also grow in gravelly or sandy soils if there is sufficient moisture. It prefers full sun to partial shade and neutral to slightly acid soils.
- Ironweed, Vernonia noveboracensis. Ironweed is an herbaceous native perennial wildflower in the Aster family and is found in all areas of NC. It may grow 5 to 8 feet tall with deep purple flowers that appear in clusters from mid-summer to mid-fall on strong stems. This low maintenance wildflower naturalizes easily and is adaptable to garden conditions.
For information about using wildflowers in the landscape, contact the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at 252-482-6585.