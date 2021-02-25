Rain rain, go away, come again another day. We’ve been in a season of rain for over a month. Combined with wet springs and heavy floods, our yards need a break! But what if they don’t get a break? If flooding continues to be an annual problem, you may want to rethink your landscape strategies. Tips to keep in mind:
Select plants that can withstand periods of flooding followed by periods of drought. Native plants tend to respond better to these conditions. Perennials like milkweed, swamp hibiscus and switchgrass; shrubs including buttonbush, winterberry and wax myrtle; and trees such as magnolia, black gum and bald cypress are good examples. Turfgrass may be temporarily affected, but it is usually quick to recover after flooding.
Mulch is less likely to be impacted by flooding if it is shredded material, and applied without the use of landscape fabrics or plastics. Bare areas can be seeded with a utility grass (ex. ryegrass) and/or mulched to reduce erosion.
Ensure that landscaping is not blocking water dispersal. Grade soil and mulch away from the house; and clear out gutters and drains regularly. Floodwater can be managed onsite with the use of rain gardens.
Keep an eye out for older plants that may not recover as well from extreme weather events. Damage is usually first noticeable in the growing tips of plants. If serious, the plant will continue to decline.
Manage algae and moss buildup with soil aeration. Avoid further compacting the area with vehicles, foot traffic, and equipment. Improve shade related issues by pruning out selected branches.
For more information on managing flooding in the landscape, contact the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at 252-482-6585.